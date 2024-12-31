Weather alerts for rain and wind force suspension of NYE events on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A YELLOW alert for heavy rain and gales in Alicante province on New Year’s Eve issued by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has caused some celebrations to be suspended or even cancelled.

Alcoy has scrapped its noon and night events because of the weather warning.

Electrical equipment that was going to be installed on Monday ‘can be dangerous due to rain,’ the local council warned.

Fiestas councillor, Jordi Martinez, said: “We regret this decision as preparations have been taking place for a long time but safety is paramount.”

“We made an early decision to cancel so that families can make other plans,” he added.

Benidorm and Guardamar have also suspended their noon events known as the Tardevieja.

Benidorm has decided to rearrange it for Saturday but Guardamar has definitively cancelled its Tardevieja.

The province’s two biggest cities, Alicante and Elche, are monitoring the weather situation.

New Year’s Eve in Alicante will be concentrated in two main areas: the Rambla de Mendez Núñez and the Plaza del Ayuntamiento.

Elche’s celebrations start at 6pm based in the Placa de Baix, and after the midnight chimes, a firework display will herald in the New Year, followed by a party running until 4am.

Torrevieja is keeping its options open while other municipalities such as Pilar de la Horadada and Almoradi have moved celebrations to indoor venues.