30 Dec, 2024
30 Dec, 2024 @ 20:42
British expat, 70, vanishes from Tenerife after being ‘picked up by an ambulance’ 11 days ago

AN appeal has been launched to find a British expat who disappeared in Tenerife 11 days ago.

Gary Ferns (pictured above), 70, was reportedly picked up by ambulance at Playa Las Vistas on December 19, at around 10pm.

Local organisation Missing Persons Tenerife said the Policia Nacional had called Gary and ambulance after he became ill.

It added in an appeal: “Gary lives full time in Tenerife, has mobility issues due to past illness and a broken hip, and is a familiar face in the area of Playa Las Vistas.

“The police have been alerted to his disappearance and local hospitals contacted, to no avail.”

It comes as another British man continues to be missing from the island.

Paul Wrigglesworth (pictured below), 60, disappeared from the Los Cristianos area in the south of the island on December 16.

He made a Facetime call with his family from the Big Ben pub on Avenida Juan Carlos I.

An appeal has now been launched via local organisation Missing Persons Tenerife.

The group said in a statement: “Paul arrived in Tenerife around the end of November.

“His phone has been offline since before December 22, and he has said that he no longer has his passport.

“Paul may be in a vulnerable situation and sleeping rough, possibly on a beach or in caves.”

If you may have seen Paul or Gary or know where they are, contact tips@theolivepress.es

