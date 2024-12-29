29 Dec, 2024
29 Dec, 2024 @ 17:50
‘I will find his body’: Father of Belfast man missing from Alicante ‘accepts he is dead’ as home is sealed and two men ‘are held by police’

by

THE father of a missing Belfast man has vowed to ‘find his body’ after ‘accepting that he is dead’ more than two weeks after he vanished from Alicante.

John Hardy, aka John George, 37, has not been seen since December 14, when he was due to drive from Alicante to Benidorm.

It is believed he never arrived in Benidorm and the investigation is focusing on the popular expat havens of Orihuela and Cabo Roig, reports Belfast Telegraph.

His father Billy George said: “It might take days, weeks or even years, but I will find John’s body and those responsible for his death need to know that.”

He threw cold water on theories circulating on social media, including the involvement of Russian, Moroccan or Irish mafia, saying he has ‘ruled them out’.

He added: “The truth, I believe, is much closer to home. We just need to bring our son home — that’s the priority right now. This is causing my family so much pain.

“I’ve accepted John is dead — I don’t feel him with me any more — but I am not leaving him here, alone. We need John’s body to bring him home and give him a proper burial.”

Spanish police are reportedly now treating John’s disappearance as a crime.

They have sealed off an apartment where John is believed to have been last seen alive, with forensic teams spotted on site.

According to reports, two men from Northern Ireland who were found inside the Orihuela home when police officers arrived have been held. They have not been placed under arrest.

A nearby scrubland has also been earmarked as a potential crime scene by Spanish police.

The Olive Press has contacted Northern Ireland and Spanish police for comment.

