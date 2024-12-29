29 Dec, 2024
29 Dec, 2024 @ 18:17
Watch: Nine Brits arrested for trying to smuggle cocaine from Spain by hiding it in frozen broccoli

THIS is the moment a cocaine shipment was found hidden among blocks of frozen brocolli.

Footage shared by Policia Nacional in Spain shows the bricks being opened by masked officers.

The force said two homes and a warehouse were raided in Guadalajara, in the central region of Castilla-La Mancha.

Officers seized two-and-a-half tonnes of hashish and 187kg of cocaine.

A total of nine British citizens have been arrested following the raids.

According to reports, the drugs were destined for the streets of Manchester.

