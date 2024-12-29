Watch: Nine Brits arrested for trying to smuggle cocaine from Spain by hiding it in frozen broccoli

THIS is the moment a cocaine shipment was found hidden among blocks of frozen brocolli.

Footage shared by Policia Nacional in Spain shows the bricks being opened by masked officers.

The force said two homes and a warehouse were raided in Guadalajara, in the central region of Castilla-La Mancha.

?Camuflaban cocaína y hachís en brócoli congelado?

?Así se ha desarticulado una organización que ocultaba de este modo la droga para enviarla a #ReinoUnido



??Nueve ciudadanos británicos detenidos



??Registros en dos domicilios y una nave empresarial de #Guadalajara, en los… pic.twitter.com/CujsD99C3t — Policía Nacional (@policia) December 29, 2024

Officers seized two-and-a-half tonnes of hashish and 187kg of cocaine.

A total of nine British citizens have been arrested following the raids.

According to reports, the drugs were destined for the streets of Manchester.