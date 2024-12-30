Fears for British tourist, 60, who vanished from Tenerife 19 DAYS ago after Facetiming family from pub

A BRITISH tourist is missing from Tenerife after not being seen or heard from for 19 days.

Paul Wrigglesworth (pictured above), 60, disappeared from the Los Cristianos area in the south of the island on December 16.

He made a Facetime call with his family from the Big Ben pub on Avenida Juan Carlos I.

An appeal has now been launched via local organisation Missing Persons Tenerife.

The group said in a statement: “Paul arrived in Tenerife around the end of November.

“His phone has been offline since before December 22, and he has said that he no longer has his passport.

“Paul may be in a vulnerable situation and sleeping rough, possibly on a beach or in caves.”

If you may have seen Paul or know where he is, contact tips@theolivepress.es.