30 Dec, 2024
30 Dec, 2024 @ 06:00
Fears for British tourist, 60, who vanished from Tenerife 19 DAYS ago after Facetiming family from pub

by

A BRITISH tourist is missing from Tenerife after not being seen or heard from for 19 days.

Paul Wrigglesworth (pictured above), 60, disappeared from the Los Cristianos area in the south of the island on December 16.

READ MORE: ‘I will find his body’: Father of Belfast man missing from Alicante ‘accepts he is dead’

He made a Facetime call with his family from the Big Ben pub on Avenida Juan Carlos I.

An appeal has now been launched via local organisation Missing Persons Tenerife.

The group said in a statement: “Paul arrived in Tenerife around the end of November.

“His phone has been offline since before December 22, and he has said that he no longer has his passport.

“Paul may be in a vulnerable situation and sleeping rough, possibly on a beach or in caves.”

If you may have seen Paul or know where he is, contact tips@theolivepress.es.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

