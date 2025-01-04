2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Vera with pool – € 170,000

Apartment Vera, Almería 2 beds 2 baths € 170,000

Apartamento Gelato – An apartment in the Vera Playa area. (Resale) Ground floor apartment for sale in Vera Playa on the popular urbanisation Vera Mar 5. The apartment could not be closer to the beach and there are fabulous beach bars and restaurants all a short walk away. There is a communal pool and beautiful garden space to enjoy making this an ideal option for those looking for a holiday apartment to enjoy all year round. If an extra income is of interest this property would be very popular in the summer months and would make an excellent rental return for you. The apartment has a large… See full property details