3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in L'Ametlla de Mar with pool – € 285,000

Detached villa of 153 m2 built on a plot of 557 m2 WITH A TOURIST LICENSE It consists of: 3 double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes: 2 on the ground floor, 1 suite with access to terrace Living room with fireplace Large furnished kitchen Nice private garden with barbecue and swimming pool The plot is fully fenced with motorized gates A/C with heat pump, window grills, storage room, beautiful mountain views Sold furnished and equipped Located 900 m from supermarkets and 2.7 km from the beach… See full property details

Townhouse

L'Ametlla de Mar, Tarragona

3 beds 2 baths

€ 285,000