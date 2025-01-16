16 Jan, 2025
16 Jan, 2025 @ 12:00
British woman arrested for running a drug den in a Costa Blanca city

A BRITISH woman was among a group of seven people arrested for her involvement in running a drug den in Javea.

The 37-year-old along with five Moroccan men and a Spaniard have been charged with drug trafficking and the illegal possession of weapons.

The Guardia Civil and the Javea Policia Local started monitoring activity a year ago outside a house in the city’s old town.

SEIZED ITEMS FROM JAVEA RAID

Officers carrying out discreet surveillance noted a stream of people entering and leaving the property.

Drug transactions were carried out in a matter of seconds and the den even employed people to alert them if police were visible in the area.

The property was raided at the end of 2024, and hashish, marijuana, cocaine, and heroin were seized.

The crew also had €1,446 in cash plus weighing scales and a walkie-talkie used to communicate with their ‘security’ team.

The house contained an arsenal of weapons including a 12-gauge shotgun, a 4.5-gauge air rifle, 12-gauge cartridges, a katana, and three knives.

The seven detainees were brought before a Denia court and further arrests are not being ruled out.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

