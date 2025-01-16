16 Jan, 2025
16 Jan, 2025 @ 10:00
How is Palma, Spain celebrating San Sebastian’s saints day this weekend?

October 26, 2024, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain: Fire runners in devil costumes gather to enlighten their stick mounted firecrackers during a 'correfoc' in Barcelona's Gracia quarter. (Credit Image: © Matthias Oesterle/ZUMA Press Wire)

PALMA will celebrate San Sebastian festivities this weekend, honouring their patron saint. 

The official saint’s day falls on January 20, Monday, but celebrations are being held all weekend. 

Fireworks, concerts, workshops, correfocs, exhibitions and more will be held, with the main party starting in the Placa Major at 18:00h, January 19. 

The main bonfire will be lit with free concerts taking place throughout the night. 

There will also be concerts on Monday and Tuesday, starting from 18:00h. 

A week later on January 27, the impressive ‘giants’ will parade through Palma before performing a traditional mallorcan dance. 

The next day, a correfoc or ‘fire-run’  will close the festivities.

