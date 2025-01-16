16 Jan, 2025
16 Jan, 2025 @ 09:00
Flu vaccination rate described by leading doctor as ‘ridiculously low’ in Valencia region

VACCINATION rates for flu in the Valencian Community are down on what they were last year.

The president of the Valencian Society of Preventive Medicine and Public Health, Juan Francisco Navarro, described the figures as ‘ridiculously low’.

One of the most vulnerable age groups, those who are 65 years and over, have only had a 55% vaccination rate- 4% down on a year ago.

JUAN FRANCISCO NAVARRO

Workers in the health sector have only a 35.9% jab rate compared to the Health Ministry target of 70%.

Juan Francisco Navarro, blames ‘misinformation’ about vaccines for the low take-up with a variety of hoaxes and unverified claims about side effects.

The doctor said: “Vaccines really protect suffering from a worsening of symptoms and a longer duration- not so much from infection.”

He also believes that people somehow think they are safe- even if they catch flu.

“Some think that influenza is a banal pathology, but the reality is that it kills between 8,000 and 15,000 people every year in our country,” Francisco Navarro pointed out.

He appealed for people not to let their guard down, and that the worst of the flu epidemic is yet to come.

Also still in the picture is Covid-19 and Dr. Navarro describes the vaccination statistics as being ‘very poor’ which in the over-80s is only 27.5% and for healthcare personnel a mere 9.35%,

“These figures cannot be understood, especially when the Administration had made great efforts to promote vaccination, both by investing in resources and by extending vaccination hours and areas where they can be received,” he mused.

“It is clear that we must encourage and motivate a greater philosophy of prevention,” the doctor concluded.

