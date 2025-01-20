Two teenagers remain in intensive care after ski lift collapses in Spain’s Pyrenees

TWO 18-year-old women remain in intensive care at Zaragoza’s Miguel Servet Hospital after Saturday’s ski lift collapse at the Astun resort in the Pyrenees.

Meanwhile, a girl, 11, is out of danger at the Zaragoza Children’s Hospital and a Madrid woman, 67, is under observation at the San Jorge Hospital in Huesca.

The incident left at least 30 people injured according to emergency services in the Aragon region.

They said 10 needed hospital treatment, including the two local teenagers in intensive care, after some of skiers fell to the ground.

Around 80 people were trapped on the Canal Roya chairlifts following the incident at around 11.30am.

“It’s like a cable has come off, the chairs have bounced and people have been thrown off,” one witness told broadcaster TVE.

The Guardia Civil is leading inquiries into what happened.

It’s believed there was a loss of tension of the chairlift cable, which caused a jolt that brought some chairs to the ground while others swayed in the air.

The Astun resort said in a statement: “An investigation is being carried out.”

“The facility comes with all permits and inspections,” it added.

Several helicopters were sent to the area to rescue those trapped and transfer the injured to nearby hospitals.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he was ‘shocked’ by the news of the accident, expressing his closeness to the injured and their families.

The resort reopened as normal on Sunday.