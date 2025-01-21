21 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 Jan, 2025 @ 17:00
·
1 min read

Spanish chef Jose Andres dismissed from White House as Trump takes power

by

TRUMP has dismissed Spanish chef Jose Andres from the White House. 

He is just one of over a thousand fired as Trump ‘removes those not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again’ from his administration. 

Trump announced the changes on his social media, Truth Social, later clarifying that the status was an official dismissal for Andres, along with three others. 

“You’re fired!” he wrote, referencing his role on the US TV series, The Apprentice. 

OUTSPOKEN: Andres has always let his political opinions be known.
Photo: Cordon Press

Biden named Andres co-president of the Sport, Fitness and Nutrition Council in 2022, calling him a ‘culinary innovator recognised across the world.’ 

Just weeks ago, on January 4, Biden further honoured the Spaniard with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. 

HONOUR: Former president Joe Biden presented Andres with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the start of January.
Photo: Cordon Press

The highest civilian honour in the United States, Andres had previously been recognised by the government. 

In 2015, President Barack Obama gave him the National Humanities Medal for his work as founder of the NGO, World Central Kitchen. 

This is not the first time Andres and Trump have appeared in headlines together. 

In 2015, Trump contracted Andres to run a restaurant in his luxury Washington D.C. hotel. 

Not long after, Andres withdrew the contract, citing Trump’s disparaging remarks about Mexican illegal immigrants.

A lawsuit followed and reached a settlement two years later.

Andres remains an outspoken critic of Trump and has since opened a restaurant in the president’s former hotel, now the Waldorf Astoria Washington D.C.

The pair again clashed in 2019, when Andres was chosen to pitch the ball instead of Trump, who was also present.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

800px Empty_classroom_2020
Previous Story

Why are kids in Spain’s Malaga off in February? Just what is ‘Semana Blanca’ anyway?

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Explosion at Barcelona Port kills one, injures four

ONE person has died and four injured – one critically

Horror in Ronda: Man nearly has femoral artery severed in daylight knife attack while out walking his dog with his girlfriend in Spain

A MAN has been arrested in Ronda after allegedly stabbing