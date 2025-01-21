Spanish chef Jose Andres dismissed from White House as Trump takes power

TRUMP has dismissed Spanish chef Jose Andres from the White House.

He is just one of over a thousand fired as Trump ‘removes those not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again’ from his administration.

Trump announced the changes on his social media, Truth Social, later clarifying that the status was an official dismissal for Andres, along with three others.

“You’re fired!” he wrote, referencing his role on the US TV series, The Apprentice.

OUTSPOKEN: Andres has always let his political opinions be known.

Photo: Cordon Press

Biden named Andres co-president of the Sport, Fitness and Nutrition Council in 2022, calling him a ‘culinary innovator recognised across the world.’

Just weeks ago, on January 4, Biden further honoured the Spaniard with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

HONOUR: Former president Joe Biden presented Andres with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the start of January.

Photo: Cordon Press

The highest civilian honour in the United States, Andres had previously been recognised by the government.

In 2015, President Barack Obama gave him the National Humanities Medal for his work as founder of the NGO, World Central Kitchen.

This is not the first time Andres and Trump have appeared in headlines together.

In 2015, Trump contracted Andres to run a restaurant in his luxury Washington D.C. hotel.

Not long after, Andres withdrew the contract, citing Trump’s disparaging remarks about Mexican illegal immigrants.

A lawsuit followed and reached a settlement two years later.

Andres remains an outspoken critic of Trump and has since opened a restaurant in the president’s former hotel, now the Waldorf Astoria Washington D.C.

The pair again clashed in 2019, when Andres was chosen to pitch the ball instead of Trump, who was also present.