3 bedroom Villa for sale in Alhaurin de la Torre with pool garage – € 385,000

UNDER OFFER Large plot with independant villa for sale in the well known urbanization, piños de Alhaurin. The property does need some updating but there are lots of possibilities that can be done to make it your dream house. As you enter from the street you enter the main floor which has a front porch, full bathroom, 2 bedrooms with air conditioning and an open living room- dining and kitchen. This has access to a nice terrace with views of the valley. The windows have all been upgraded on this level. Underneath the front porch, there is a large storage area that can be converted to an… See full property details

Villa

Alhaurín de la Torre, Málaga

3 beds 2 baths

€ 385,000