27 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 Jan, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Alhaurin de la Torre with pool garage – € 385,000

by
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Alhaurin de la Torre with pool garage - € 385

UNDER OFFER Large plot with independant villa for sale in the well known urbanization, piños de Alhaurin. The property does need some updating but there are lots of possibilities that can be done to make it your dream house. As you enter from the street you enter the main floor which has a front porch, full bathroom, 2 bedrooms with air conditioning and an open living room- dining and kitchen. This has access to a nice terrace with views of the valley. The windows have all been upgraded on this level. Underneath the front porch, there is a large storage area that can be converted to an… See full property details

Villa

Alhaurín de la Torre, Málaga

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 385,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Alhaurin de la Torre with pool garage - € 385,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Single mother wins landmark parental leave battle in Spain
Previous Story

Single mother wins landmark parental leave battle in Spain

Next Story

Luxury Hyperbaric Medicine: A Unique Experience at the Hyperbaric Medical Clinic of Estepona

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Luxury Hyperbaric Medicine: A Unique Experience at the Hyperbaric Medical Clinic of Estepona

THE medical team at the Hyperbaric Medical Clinic of Estepona

One in six British expats over 65 in Spain are covered by an Avalon Funeral Plan *

WHAT happens when an expat dies in Spain? The unfortunate