Robbie Williams will perform in Malaga this spring with tickets available soon 

BRITISH icon Robbie Williams will perform in Malaga this spring as he christens a new cruise ship.

The singer will take to the stage at Malaga Port on April 9, where he will be named ‘godfather’ of TUI Cruises’ latest vessel, the Mein Schiff Relax.

His participation was confirmed at the Fitur International Tourism Fair in Madrid.

The concert is primarily for the 15,000 passengers of the three cruises coinciding at the Levante quay that day.

Some 2,000 tickets will also be available for the general public with prices between €170-199.

Though no release has been confirmed, the link to buy tickets will soon be available on the social media accounts for Malaga port (@malagaport) and the council (@ayuntamientomalaga).

“Against the backdrop of the Andalucian coastal city, the feel-good fleet of TUI Cruises will experience a spectacular christening event with a special performance by Robbie Williams,” TUI said on their website.

Photo: TUI

The new ship can accommodate 3,984 passengers with 14 restaurants and 17 bars to choose from.

With a focus on gourmet food experiences, the ship promises to ‘take guests on an even more varied culinary journey’.

Construction began on the ship in 2022, which measures 330 metres in length and is the company’s largest vessel.

“Relaxing rocks with the new Mein Schiff Relax, you should check it out,” Williams said in a promotional video for the cruise ship.