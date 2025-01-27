Spain registers biggest solar energy growth in Europe

FOR the second year running, Spain has registered the biggest growth in solar energy in Europe according to the European Electricity Review 2025.

Solar now accounts for 21% of electricity production in the country, producing 60TWh in total, 11 TWh (terawatt-hours) more compared to 2023.

Despite Spain’s increase, it still takes second place for European solar energy production, as Germany takes the top spot with 71 TWh.

“You can’t ignore Spain’s fantastic conditions for producing solar energy, it is very cheap here,” one of the report’s authors, Chris Rosslowe, told EFE.

“Spain clearly has very ambitious plans for its national energy plans.”

Fossil fuels are also showing a downward trend in Spain, falling to just 23% compared to 37% in 2022.

Alongside hydraulic energy which accounts for 12% of electricity production, renewable energy is growing, exceeding fossil fuels by 2% compared to last year.

On a European level, renewable energy reached record highs last year, providing almost half (47%) of the EU’s electricity.

‘Clean’ energy also outnumbered fossil fuels, representing 71% of energy sources.

This historic high is coupled with record lows in fossil fuel use, providing just 29% of electricity compared to 39% in 2019.

By clean energy think tank Ember, the research shows Europe is well on its way to a green transition.

The fastest growing power source in 2024 was solar, rising above coal for the first time.

Wind power was the EU’s second largest power source, exceeding gas but below nuclear.

It is the fifth consecutive year that gas power generation has declined, reducing EU gas consumption by 20% in the last five years.

The research cited the European Green Deal, signed in 2019, with much of this success.

“It led to a surge in wind and solar generation, which is the main reason for declining fossil generation. Without wind and solar capacity added since 2019, the EU would have imported 92 billion cubic metres more of fossil gas and 55 million tonnes more of hard coal, costing €59 billion,” the report said.

It is thought clean energy will take over fossil fuels by next year, accounting for the majority of Europe’s power production.

“The significant progress has brought benefits beyond reducing emissions,” the report said.

“While the progress made in the first half of this decade is impressive, an acceleration is needed between now and 2030.”

According to Rosslowe, greenhouse gases need to be cut by 90% by 2040 to end the use of fossil fuels.