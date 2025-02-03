3 Feb, 2025
3 Feb, 2025 @ 16:06
DANA brings snow to Malaga as storm batters the Costa del Sol

by
La Maroma mountain is often decorated with a layer of snow.

MALAGA has welcomed snow this week as a new DANA storm batters the coast. 

It has been falling in various areas of the province at high elevation, with up to 10cm of snow. 

White stuff has been spotted on the Torrecilla peak of the Sierra de las Nieves National Park, at 1,919 metres altitude. 

Meanwhile, up to ten centimetres of snow was recorded in Puerto de los Ventisqueros between Tolox and Yunquera. 

SNOWY: The mountains above Competa often become a winter wonderland.
Photo: Ayuntamiento de Competa

In the mountains above Malaga, Axarquia had also received snow.

La Maroma mountain, some 2,069 metres above sea level, has also seen a healthy coating in the Sierras Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama National Park.

However,  snow has still not fallen in Alfarnate and Alfarnatejo, but it has landed in the Sierra de Camarolos. 

Down on the coast heavy rain has prompted yellow weather warnings expected to stay in place all day. 

But the costa’s characteristic sun will be back tomorrow, with highs of 18C and lows of 8C.

Yzabelle Bostyn

