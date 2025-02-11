11 Feb, 2025
11 Feb, 2025 @ 17:17
1 min read

Mystery ‘explosion’ in Murcia: Source of scare is revealed after locals reported ‘shaking windows’

by

A BIZARRE series of ‘explosions’ has left residents across the southern Spanish region of Murcia concerned.

The loud bangs were heard on Monday and Tuesday afternoons, at 5.35pm and 4.04pm respectively.

They were heard the loudest in Lorca and Murcia city, with multiple people calling the 112 emergency number to ask what was happening.

The 112 service said there has been no explosion or incidents involving guns, while the National Geographic Institute has not detected any earthquakes.

The ‘explosion’ noises are actually due to military manoeuvres being carried out by the Albacete Air Base over Lorca.

The military exercises began on February 3 and will run until February 13.

The loud noises are made when certain planes break the sound barrier, creating what is known as a ‘sonic boom’.

The Army put out a warning message to the City Council before the training period, saying that the sounds of the phenomenon could confuse or concern the public.

It comes after locals took to social media to ask if others had heard an ‘explosion’, with some saying the glass of their windows ‘shook throughout the house’.

One wrote on X: “Am I the only one who noticed an explosion? What is happening in Murcia?”

Laurence Dollimore

