12 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
12 Feb, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Fuengirola with pool – € 559,000

by
3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Fuengirola with pool - € 559

Semi-detached house – Sea and mountain views in Torreblanca Great opportunity, 10 minutes from the beach! In a complex of 4 properties, we offer this charming semi-detached house that offers extraordinary views. New, with a modern design, Construction has just finished. It is presented on 3 floors with terraces, solarium and private garden and offers 3 bedrooms (including 1 en suite), 2 bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen open to a large living room/lounge with access to the covered terrace, a 2nd kitchen or a bedroom depending on your wishes…, a laundry room, a guest toilet. Its design… See full property details

Semi-detached Villa

Fuengirola, Málaga

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 559,000

3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Fuengirola with pool - € 559,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Watch: Terrifying moment Ryanair flight to Spain is struck by lightning

Next Story

Real Madrid sparks backlash for playing Raul Asencio against Manchester City despite him facing charges over explicit video of a minor

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop