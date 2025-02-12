3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Fuengirola with pool – € 559,000

Semi-detached house – Sea and mountain views in Torreblanca Great opportunity, 10 minutes from the beach! In a complex of 4 properties, we offer this charming semi-detached house that offers extraordinary views. New, with a modern design, Construction has just finished. It is presented on 3 floors with terraces, solarium and private garden and offers 3 bedrooms (including 1 en suite), 2 bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen open to a large living room/lounge with access to the covered terrace, a 2nd kitchen or a bedroom depending on your wishes…, a laundry room, a guest toilet. Its design… See full property details

Semi-detached Villa

Fuengirola, Málaga

3 beds 2 baths

€ 559,000