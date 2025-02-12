Watch: Terrifying moment Ryanair flight to Spain is struck by lightning

A RYANAIR flight to Spain became the stuff of nightmares for nervous flyers after being struck by lightning shortly after take off.

Flight FR5822 from Rome to Gran Canaria was hit by the weather phenomenon just minutes after taking to the skies on Monday morning.

Footage from inside the plane, obtained by the Las Provincias newspaper, shows the moment the lightning struck the aircraft.

The video was recorded by a nervous passenger and shows how the interior of the aircraft was pitch black.

The passenger is filming out the window when suddenly a huge flash of bright light is seen hitting the wing.

The plane had taken off from Fuimicino airport in Rome in the middle of a storm, at around 6am.

Fortunately, the experienced the pilot was able to steady the aircraft and it arrived to its destination without issue.