12 Feb, 2025
12 Feb, 2025 @ 11:44
··
1 min read

Watch: Terrifying moment Ryanair flight to Spain is struck by lightning

by

A RYANAIR flight to Spain became the stuff of nightmares for nervous flyers after being struck by lightning shortly after take off.

Flight FR5822 from Rome to Gran Canaria was hit by the weather phenomenon just minutes after taking to the skies on Monday morning.

Footage from inside the plane, obtained by the Las Provincias newspaper, shows the moment the lightning struck the aircraft.

The video was recorded by a nervous passenger and shows how the interior of the aircraft was pitch black.

The passenger is filming out the window when suddenly a huge flash of bright light is seen hitting the wing.

The plane had taken off from Fuimicino airport in Rome in the middle of a storm, at around 6am.

Fortunately, the experienced the pilot was able to steady the aircraft and it arrived to its destination without issue.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

