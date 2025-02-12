Spain offers temporary residency to estimated 25,000 migrants affected by Valencia floods

SPAIN’S government will give year-long residency and work permits to around 25,000 unregistered migrants caught up in last October’s Valencia floods.

The measure was approved by the Council of Ministers on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security, and Migration said at least 25,000 migrants and family members who were living in areas hit by floods will qualify.

FLOOD CLEAN UP(Cordon Press image)

The package also includes the issuing of student permits.

A Ministry spokesperson said: “The main goal is to protect foreigners in situations of maximum vulnerability and prevent them from finding themselves in an illegal situation.”

The department commented that the government found that the consequences of the floods may have made it difficult for migrants to comply with current immigration procedures and regulations.

“This situation creates legal uncertainty both for the affected foreigners and for employers,” the spokesperson added.

Spain has been largely receptive to migrants, who have contributed to strong economic growth way above the euro zone’s average, even as other European countries such as Italy and Germany seek to tighten border controls.

Applications have a three month limit and when the year-long period expires, normal immigration procedures will apply.

In the case of foreign relatives of deceased flood victims, the authorisation will be extended to five years.