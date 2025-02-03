Latest protest demanding resignation of Carlos Mazon over handling of Valencia flood disaster attracts only 25,000 people- due to heavy rain

A FOURTH protest calling for the resignation of Valencia president Carlos Mazon over the handling of the October floods attracted around 25,000 people to Valencia City on Saturday.

The numbers were far lower than previous demonstrations- ironically due to heavy rain.

The first march in early November saw 130,000 people involved.

PROTEST END AT PLAZA DE LA VIRGEN

Saturday’s event was organised by more than 200 civic, social and trade union organisations in the Valencian Community.

The aim was to keep up the pressure on Mazon after the Valencian government failed to send flood alerts to phones until hours after the flooding started last October.

Another source of anger revolves around the slow response to help people in flood-affected areas.

One of the spokespeople for the march organisers, Anna Mar Bueno, said: “The protestors are here again to shout clearly that the victims are not forgotten as well as those who survived and have seen their entire lives transformed.”

“We are here to denounce the negligence of the institutions, specifically the regional government before, during, and after the storm,” she added,

Another spokesperson, Alexandra Uso, said: “We organised this protest so that the population that suffered from the floods knows that that we will not abandon them as Mr. Mazon and his government has done.”

She said that ‘normality is very far from reaching DANA-affected towns including many schools and colleges that are still closed’

The 90-minute rally ended at the Plaza de la Virgen with a minute’s silence for the victims followed by applause and shouts for Mazon to resign and to be jailed.