Watch: Brit saves money on olive oil by FLYING to Spain and buying bottle at cheap supermarket

A BRITISH TikToker has claimed it is cheaper to fly to Spain, buy olive oil and return home than buying it in your local UK supermarket.

He claimed the average price of olive oil in the UK is £7.38 by checking out prices in a Tesco Express.

Ryan then bought a flight to Alicante for £3.90 and though he doesn’t explain this in the video, he seems to use a £10 discount.

Once in Spain, he headed to Mercadona and Consum, where he purchased a 250ml bottle of own brand oil for €2.60 (£2.16).

To get home, he paid just £1 on a last minute EasyJet flight.

Overall the stunt cost him £7.09, some 29p less than the ‘average’ bottle of olive oil according to Ryan.

However, it is worth noting that Ryan bought a 250ml bottle in Spain, which is priced at £2.95 (€3.55) on the Tesco website.

According to a recent report by Sky News, a bottle of olive oil (500ml- 1 litre) has risen from £7.40 to £9.11 between December 2023 and January 2025.

This represents a 23% rise due to ‘poor olive yields’ caused by last year’s heatwaves in southern Europe.

This year, a ‘significantly better’ harvest is expected thanks to significant rainfall, leading to price drops.

The video caused an uproar on TikTok, with some admiring and others criticising Ryan’s actions.

“I live in Madrid and olive oil here is just as expensive as it is in the UK,” said one user.

“I’m calling utter crap. how did he get to the airport, how did he get from the airport to Alicante town. how did he get that 200ml bottle through customs without a checked in bag?????” another questioned.