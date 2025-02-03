3 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
3 Feb, 2025 @ 12:19
···
1 min read

Watch: Brit saves money on olive oil by FLYING to Spain and buying bottle at cheap supermarket

by

A BRITISH TikToker has claimed it is cheaper to fly to Spain, buy olive oil and return home than buying it in your local UK supermarket. 

He claimed the average price of olive oil in the UK is £7.38 by checking out prices in a Tesco Express. 

Ryan then bought a flight to Alicante for £3.90 and though he doesn’t explain this in the video, he seems to use a £10 discount. 

Once in Spain, he headed to Mercadona and Consum, where he purchased a 250ml bottle of own brand oil for €2.60 (£2.16).

To get home, he paid just £1 on a last minute EasyJet flight. 

@thatonecal

I flew all the way to Spain ?? bought olive oil and flew back for cheaper than the UK! ??? #Thatonecal #Oliveoil #Thatonevlogs #Spain #Viral

? original sound – Callum Ryan

Overall the stunt cost him £7.09, some 29p less than the ‘average’ bottle of olive oil according to Ryan. 

However, it is worth noting that Ryan bought a 250ml bottle in Spain, which is priced at £2.95 (€3.55) on the Tesco website

According to a recent report by Sky News, a bottle of olive oil (500ml- 1 litre) has risen from £7.40 to £9.11 between December 2023 and January 2025. 

This represents a 23% rise due to ‘poor olive yields’ caused by last year’s heatwaves in southern Europe. 

This year, a ‘significantly better’ harvest is expected thanks to significant rainfall, leading to price drops. 

The video caused an uproar on TikTok, with some admiring and others criticising Ryan’s actions. 

“I live in Madrid and olive oil here is just as expensive as it is in the UK,” said one user. 

“I’m calling utter crap. how did he get to the airport, how did he get from the airport to Alicante town. how did he get that 200ml bottle through customs without a checked in bag?????” another questioned.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Benissa with pool garage - € 620
Previous Story

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Benissa with pool garage – € 620,000

Latest from Alicante

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Benissa with pool garage - € 620

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Benissa with pool garage – € 620,000

Discover this charming villa with 200 m² of built space,
Horror in Alicante: Body of missing woman is found floating in tourist port

Horror in Alicante: Body of missing woman is found floating in tourist port

THE body of a woman reported missing 24 hours earlier