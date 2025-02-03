3 Feb, 2025
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Benissa with pool garage – € 620,000

Discover this charming villa with 200 m² of built space, situated on a spacious 971 m² plot, offering the perfect space to enjoy outdoor living. With 3 cozy bedrooms, each equipped with builtin wardrobes, this property is ideal for families or those seeking a tranquil retreat.The master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom, providing a touch of privacy and comfort. The bright livingdining area, with large windows, offers direct access to the terrace, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The independent, fully equipped kitchen is perfect for preparing delicious meals.The house is… See full property details

Villa

Benissa, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 620,000

