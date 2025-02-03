Horror in Alicante: Body of missing woman is found floating in tourist port

THE body of a woman reported missing 24 hours earlier was pulled out of the water by divers on Sunday at the Port of Alicante.

Relatives had posted appeals on social media to locate her on Saturday and they confirmed the drowned body as hers the next day.

The victim was disabled and her wheelchair was also discovered in the water.

READ MORE:

WHEELCHAIR RECOVERED

The body was spotted at around 11am and Policia Nacional called in specialist divers from the Guardia Civil to remove it out of the water.

Police sealed off part of the port’s promenade area for recovery work to be carried out.

Once the identification was carried out, the woman’s body was taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine for an autopsy.