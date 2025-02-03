3 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
3 Feb, 2025 @ 12:00
··
1 min read

Horror in Alicante: Body of missing woman is found floating in tourist port

by
Horror in Alicante: Body of missing woman is found floating in tourist port

THE body of a woman reported missing 24 hours earlier was pulled out of the water by divers on Sunday at the Port of Alicante.

Relatives had posted appeals on social media to locate her on Saturday and they confirmed the drowned body as hers the next day.

The victim was disabled and her wheelchair was also discovered in the water.

READ MORE:

WHEELCHAIR RECOVERED

The body was spotted at around 11am and Policia Nacional called in specialist divers from the Guardia Civil to remove it out of the water.

Police sealed off part of the port’s promenade area for recovery work to be carried out.

Once the identification was carried out, the woman’s body was taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine for an autopsy.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Estepona mayor is ‘not exonerated and more evidence will be submitted in an appeal’ claims victims’ lawyer after judge threw out sexual abuse allegation

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Benissa with pool garage - € 620
Next Story

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Benissa with pool garage – € 620,000

Latest from Alicante

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Watch: Brit saves money on olive oil by FLYING to Spain and buying bottle at cheap supermarket

A BRITISH TikToker has claimed it is cheaper to fly
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Benissa with pool garage - € 620

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Benissa with pool garage – € 620,000

Discover this charming villa with 200 m² of built space,