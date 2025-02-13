13 Feb, 2025
13 Feb, 2025 @ 12:05
3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Arenal with pool – € 480,000

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Arenal with pool - € 480

Discover this stunning apartament in one of the quietest areas of Jávea, between Montañar and Arenal! With 132 m² of space and east orientation, this property offers a bright and cosy atmosphere, perfect to enjoy the Mediterranean climate. The apartament consists of 3 spacious bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, 2 complete bathrooms (one of them en suite), a fully equipped independent kitchen and a living-dining room that connects directly to the terrace and the private garden, ideal for relaxing moments outdoors. The residential complex boasts beautiful landscaped gardens and a communal… See full property details

Apartment

Arenal, Alicante

  3 beds

  1 baths

€ 480,000

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Arenal with pool - € 480,000



