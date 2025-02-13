Homeless crisis hits Mallorca’s hotspots as spate of thefts reported at Palma airport ahead of Spain’s tourist season

THE Balearic’s ongoing housing crisis is causing homeless people to seek shelter in makeshift homes around the islands, including Palma Airport terminal and abandoned hotels in tourist areas.

The capital Palma has seen around 20 homeless settlements emerge, with camps appearing in prime locations including Can Pastilla beachfront and Paseo Mallorca in the city centre.

Meanwhile in Cala Bona squatters occupied an apartment hotel, raising concerns in the region’s crucial hospitality sector.

READ MORE: Driver of 40-tonne lorry was EIGHT times over alcohol limit as motorists feared for their lives in Spain

Homeless tent cities and makeshift shelters are springing up all over Mallorca as the housing crisis forces people out of their homes

A similar situation continues in Cala d’Or, where several apartments in an abandoned block have been occupied since the pandemic.

Local charity Metges del Mon has called for urgent action from authorities as the crisis spreads beyond Palma to major population centers and tourist zones across the island.

READ MORE: British family demand answers over ‘murder’ of expat dad at his seaside home in Spain’s Andalucia

The problem is expected to worsen as the tourist season approaches and homes are converted into tourist apartments, further straining the already limited housing supply.

High rental prices, scarce affordable housing, and increasing job insecurity have forced many locals to seek shelter in bank offices, abandoned buildings, and even the airport terminal, where people congregate near power outlets and bathrooms at night.

Meanwhile, passengers and businesses are being urged to report all thefts by the community of homeless people who live in the terminal buildings at Palma’s airport.

READ MORE: Ryanair faces more fines in Spain: Andalucia sanctions airline for ‘abusive luggage surcharges’

The policewarning has come after a spate of thefts targeting airport bars, cafes and passengers in check-in and boarding areas, with alcohol being the most commonly stolen item.

Security has been ramped up in both departure and arrival halls as authorities try to tackle what they describe as ‘a general sense of insecurity’ ahead of the busy tourism season.

The current situation marks a significant change from last year, when a small homeless community lived at the airport without causing problems.

READ MORE: Watch: Terrifying moment Ryanair flight to Spain is struck by lightning

Airport management says it regularly notifies social services about individuals needing support, but has now been forced to take firmer action to address the thefts.

“The softly-softly approach has had to change,” a spokesperson said, amid concerns that the airport’s homeless population could continue to grow if left unchecked.