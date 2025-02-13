13 Feb, 2025
13 Feb, 2025 @ 11:31
‘What pigs!’: Mallorca local blasts tourists for polluting habit

A MALLORCA local has blasted tourists for throwing rubbish off tour buses. 

Ever taken a red tourist bus to discover a new city? A Mallorca based TikToker used the unique mode of transport to explore her hometown, hopping on the Palma bus.

While the cathedral, squares and monuments are a sight to behold, the influencer’s most shocking revelation came at the end of the tour. 

El bus de la decadencia en ?Palma de Mallorca

When the bus stopped at its final destination, Claudia Sierra was left stunned to see hundreds of pairs of the free headphones given out for the tour on the bus stop roof. 

“What slobs! Look where they throw the headphones, they’re pigs! My god” she said. 

Many commenters agreed, with one saying: “tourists think they can do whatever they want!”

Meanwhile, others have complained about the price of the tour, saying it’s a ‘tourist cash grab’ and that it is ‘shameful’ residents cannot travel for free. 

At €24, the TikToker branded the City Sightseeing tour a ‘bus of decadence’, while commenters lamented the lack of public buses for locals. 

For Sierra, the tour also revealed many of the clubs she used to frequent are now demolished or closed like Social, Victoria and Titos. 

She also advised tourists to visit the local Mercadona saying: “this is where we go every week.”

