Grant Barr: Update on missing New York banker who vanished from Spain’s Costa del Sol in January

MISSING US tourist Grant Barr may have travelled to Madrid after disappearing from the Costa del Sol, it has emerged.

The New York banker (pictured above), 37, was last seen in Estepona on January 28 of this year, some 16 days ago.

His father Michael Barr told the Olive Press today that the family were told by police that he may have left Madrid the following day, after the US embassy ‘flagged his passport’.

He claimed the authorities were unable to confirm where he may have travelled to.

Grant is described as having brown hair and green eyes and is of a slim build, measuring around 5ft7 in height.

His father Michael Barr confirmed to the Olive Press today that he is a US citizen.

He said Grant, a banker based in New York, visits the Costa del Sol regularly as he has relatives there.

According to his LinkedIn page, Grant currently works for Alternative Funds Lending, and previously worked at major corporations, including Citi.

Michael said that his son had planned to go sailing but changed his mind.

He continued: “We spoke a few times, he was going through a difficult time emotionally… he then spoke to his brother and that was it…

“The police told us they know he left Madrid on the 29th… the embassy flagged his passport.”

The US Embassy told the Olive Press it could not comment on the case due to privacy rules.

According to missing persons charity SOS Desaparecidos, Grant was last seen wearing blue jeans, white shirt and an orange jacket.

Anyone with information is urged to the organisation on +34 649 952 957 or +34 644 712 806.

Any information can also be provided to the Policia Nacional by dialing on 091, or to the emergency services hotline 112.