13 Feb, 2025
13 Feb, 2025 @ 15:45
Grant Barr: Update on missing New York banker who vanished from Spain’s Costa del Sol in January

by

MISSING US tourist Grant Barr may have travelled to Madrid after disappearing from the Costa del Sol, it has emerged.

The New York banker (pictured above), 37, was last seen in Estepona on January 28 of this year, some 16 days ago.

His father Michael Barr told the Olive Press today that the family were told by police that he may have left Madrid the following day, after the US embassy ‘flagged his passport’.

He claimed the authorities were unable to confirm where he may have travelled to.

Grant is described as having brown hair and green eyes and is of a slim build, measuring around 5ft7 in height.

His father Michael Barr confirmed to the Olive Press today that he is a US citizen.

He said Grant, a banker based in New York, visits the Costa del Sol regularly as he has relatives there.

According to his LinkedIn page, Grant currently works for Alternative Funds Lending, and previously worked at major corporations, including Citi.

Michael said that his son had planned to go sailing but changed his mind.

He continued: “We spoke a few times, he was going through a difficult time emotionally… he then spoke to his brother and that was it…

“The police told us they know he left Madrid on the 29th… the embassy flagged his passport.”

The US Embassy told the Olive Press it could not comment on the case due to privacy rules.

According to missing persons charity SOS Desaparecidos, Grant was last seen wearing blue jeans, white shirt and an orange jacket.

Anyone with information is urged to the organisation on +34 649 952 957 or +34 644 712 806.

Any information can also be provided to the Policia Nacional by dialing on 091, or to the emergency services hotline 112.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

