Supermarket wars in Spain: Figures reveal popular chain still reigns supreme despite growth of German rivals

SPAIN’S national champion has beaten off stiff competition from Germany’s low cost interlopers to once again be the country’s leading supermarket chain.

Mercadona saw its market share grow again in 2024, solidifying its lead over competitors such as Lidl and Aldi, to claim top spot in Spain’s supermarket wars.

The Valencia-based chain’s market share reached 26.6% in 2024, a 0.5% increase.

While shoppers are increasingly drawn to the budget-friendly options offered by discount retailers, Mercadona’s consistent growth shows shoppers are not abandoning it yet.

This is according to the ‘Distribution Balance 2024’ report by consultancy firm Kantar Worldpanel, whose business director, Bernardo Rodilla, noted that it remains to be seen how Mercadona will continue to evolve in 2025.

He highlighted the potential impact of the company’s no-promotions policy, as consumers increasingly seek out bargains, as well as the effects of the ongoing transformation of its fish section.

Rodilla also pointed to the strong performance of German discount giants Lidl and Aldi, which are both continuing to gain market share.

Lidl consolidated its third-place position with a 6.5% share, up 0.2 percentage points.

This growth is attributed to the chain’s success in reinforcing its price-competitive image through marketing, promotions, and its loyalty program.

Carrefour holds steady in second place with a 9.8% market share, maintaining its position throughout 2024.

Grupo Eroski holds fourth place with a 4.3% market share, down 0.1 percentage points.

The company has struggled in its core market of Northern Spain due to Mercadona’s expansion in the Basque Country.

Dia remains in fifth position with a 3.6% share, losing 0.2 percentage points. However, the chain has shown signs of recovery in the second half of the year and has started 2025 positively.

Consum maintains its sixth-place ranking with a 3.4% share, up 0.1 percentage points, followed by Alcampo with a 3% share, down 0.1 percentage points.

Aldi, in eighth place, continues to gain share, reaching 1.7% of the market, up 0.1 percentage points.

The chain has doubled its customer base in the past decade, but its conversion rates per category still lag behind its main competitors.

Finally, Grupo IFA closes the rankings with a 0.5 percentage point increase, the same as Mercadona, reaching a 10.5% share of the national distribution market.