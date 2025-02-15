15 Feb, 2025
15 Feb, 2025 @ 10:00
Why this gem in northern Spain is a must visit for 2025, according to Vogue magazine

by

VOGUE has named this hidden gem in northern Spain a must visit for 2025. 

Iconic fashion magazine Vogue has praised a little-known Spanish region for its ‘rich, rugged soul’.

Asturias, in northern Spain was chosen as travel expert Jenn Rice’s ‘must visit’ for this year as a ‘wild, untamed’ alternative to the curated tourist destinations of Andalucia and Madrid. 

“I fell in love with Asturias four years ago while judging the World Cheese Awards in Oviedo… Several visits later, Asturias remains one of the most magical places I’ve ever experienced,” she wrote. 

“Nestled between the Cantabrian Sea and the dramatic peaks of the Picos de Europa, this region offers an intoxicating blend of natural beauty, rich culture, and culinary delights that rival even its celebrated neighbor, the Basque Country.”

Photo by Kamila Maciejewska on Unsplash

Rice highlighted the stunning region for its ‘year-round appeal’, with mild winters and ‘refreshingly cool’ summers. 

“Thanks to this temperate climate, outdoor adventures—from coastal hikes to mountain-top excursions—are always on the menu,” she said. 

From coastal routes to the Camino de Santiago, there’s options for everyone to ‘connect with nature in every season.’ 

But even though the region has fantastic nature, Asturias’ cities also have a lot to offer. 

Rice recommends the ‘magic’ of Gijon’s beach fronts and Art Nouveau architecture, which can be explored on bikes, boats and surf boards. 

PHOTO: Turismo Gijon

Nestled in the region she also suggests exploring Spain’s ‘answer to the Cinque Terre’, Lastres for its ‘winding streets and jaw-dropping views of the sea’. 

PHOTO: Turismo Asturias

According to Rice, foodies should head to Oviedo, the recently crowned the Spanish Capital of Gastronomy (2024). 

“With six protected designations of origin for its cheeses, wines, and cider, Oviedo is already becoming a bucket-list destination for food lovers everywhere,” she said. 

The journalist recommends flying directly to the region or travelling on the new high-speed rail line connecting Madrid and Asturias. 

“Whether you’re following in Jose Andres’ footsteps for culinary inspiration, chasing outdoor adventures, or seeking a place to slow down, Asturias is the next European destination you need to add to your list,” she concluded.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

