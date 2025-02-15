Andalucian gems are named among the ‘top 15 places’ in Spain by Forbes

ANDALUCIA has put in a strong showing in a prestigious US magazine’s list of Spain’s must-visit destinations.

Forbes named regional capital of Sevilla as one of Spain’s must-visit destinations, putting the Andalucian city firmly in the global spotlight.

The prestigious business publication included the city in its new ’15 Places in Spain You Don’t Want to Skip Out On’ list, highlighting the Real Alcazar and Seville Cathedral with its iconic Giralda tower as essential stops for visitors.

READ MORE: Must visit: Nine lesser-visited destinations in Spain that still love tourists, according to The Telegraph

Sevilla is among Spain’s top 15 places to visit, according to Forbes magazine. Image by David Mark from Pixabay

For tourists looking to dodge the crowds, Forbes recommends visiting during winter months when ‘hotel prices are more accessible and you can enjoy the streets and monuments with greater tranquility.’

The magazine gave a special mention to the luxurious Hotel Alfonso XIII, praising its Moorish architecture, interior gardens and outdoor pool as ‘the perfect base to explore the city.’

READ MORE: Little known region in Spain broke all-time tourism record in 2024 – and it wants MORE visitors

Several other Andalucian gems feature prominently in Forbes’ selection, including Granada’s majestic Alhambra palace, Cordoba’s historic Mezquita, and the picturesque mountain town of Ronda.

The recognition from such an internationally influential publication is expected to boost tourism to the city, which already attracts millions of visitors annually.

READ MORE: Visiting Spain in 2025? Be aware of these nine big changes

Completing the prestigious list are destinations from across Spain, including Zaragoza, Madrid, and Segovia’s Alcazar in central Spain, alongside Barcelona’s Paseo de Gracia and Bilbao’s Guggenheim Museum in the north.

The list also features the gastronomic paradise of San Sebastian, Valencia’s seaside cafes, Pamplona’s San Fermin festival, Santiago de Compostela Cathedral, and the stunning Teide National Park in Tenerife, as well as the luxury Abadia Retuerta Le Domaine hotel in Valladolid.