British BAFTA winner is found dead in Spain almost two YEARS after vanishing from Barcelona

A BRITISH expat has been found dead in Spain almost two years after he vanished from his home in Barcelona.

Giles Pooley was last seen in March 2023, when he is said to have left his flat and never come back.

The digital producer, who was awarded a BAFTA award for his work, left behind his pet husky, raising fears among friends that something sinister had happened to him.

This week, police in the Cataluña region said DNA tests confirmed that a body found in Montjuic at the end of last year is that of the 47-year-old.

His friends had said his disappearance was extremely out of character, as he was living a happy, healthy life – and would not have left his pet husky behind.

But Spanish police reportedly said they were not treating the death as suspicious, although the investigation is ongoing.

Giles’s close friend Dan Cleland wrote: “We’re still waiting to know fully what happened, but police have confirmed he’s gone.

Tragic: Giles Pooley’s body was found at the end of 2024, police have confirmed

“He overcame so much in life, reaching incredible highs, so I don’t want to focus on how he left us, I want to remember what he gave us.

“Giles was talented. He won a place at The Brit School, then launched himself into production in Soho across ads and promos.

“He landed a job at Sky Movies working his way up the world of digital media winning a Bafta for his work on Terry Pratchett’s Hogfather.”

He continued: “Giles’ gregarious personality and smile made everyone adore him, always greeting you with a grin and massive bear hug. He was impressed by talent, constantly looking for ways to share that with the world, connecting friends with common purposes, setting up art expos for talented colleagues.

“He loved finding inspiring people and amplifying them for the entire world. Giles was hilarious. I never met anyone that I admired so much, that I could bicker for so long with, usually resulting in friends laughing at our shared silliness.

“I’m holding all these wonderful memories close as we reckon with this loss. He’s left an indelible mark on my heart, and the world. It’ll be a quieter place without him, I know many people feel the same. Rest in power my beautiful, sensitive, brilliant friend. I will miss you and never forget you.”

A Barcelona design studio named LuzidLab and part founded by Giles also paid tribute.

It said in a statement: “Giles was such a vibrant, charismatic, and passionate person whose infectious energy touched everyone he met.



“After working in the UK’s broadcasting industry, he moved to Barcelona in 2012, bringing his creativity and drive with him. In 2021 we joined forces with an idea to create our own agency, working on projects we truly believed in. Giles had built an amazing network of people who were inspired to be part of our journey.

“Giles was committed to creating work that made a positive impact on society. This dedication led him to focus on projects centered around mental health. This was a cause that was close to his heart, as he silently struggled with his own challenges. His positive and lively exterior persona masked the true depth of these issues.

“Working with Giles was always fun, he inspired us to think big, dig deeper, and create work that we could all be proud of. His influence will remain with us, and we’ll carry his memory forward in everything we do. We hope our future projects reflect his spirit and make him proud.”