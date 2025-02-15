3 bedroom Villa for sale in Aguilas with pool – € 160,000

Hello, I am pleased to present this magnificent duplex in the Los Collados complex in Águilas. This house is perfect for those looking for comfort and a relaxed lifestyle in a privileged environment. The duplex has 3 spacious double bedrooms, ideal for families or entertaining friends. There are also 3 bathrooms, allowing everyone to have their own space and privacy. The property is sold furnished and also includes a parking space. And for those hot days, don't worry, the air conditioning will keep you cool and comfortable all summer long. The complex is really attractive as it has two… See full property details

Villa

Aguilas, Murcia

3 beds 3 baths

€ 160,000