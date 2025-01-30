Visiting Spain in 2025? Be aware of these nine big changes 

AS Spain anticipates another bustling year for tourism in 2025, several significant changes are set to impact visitors, particularly those from the UK.

Last year was a watershed moment for Spanish tourism, not just due to the record 94 million tourists that were welcomed, but because of the widespread protests that broke out in the Canary Islands, Barcelona, Basque Country, and Malaga to name a few.

It is no surprise, then, that travellers to Spain will be faced with new rules and regulations upon entry in 2025.

These developments range from enhanced data collection protocols to new border control systems and adjustments in local regulations.

Here is a comprehensive overview of what Brits should expect…

Big Brother rule

From December 2, 2024, Spain has implemented stringent data collection requirements for tourists staying in hotels, Airbnbs, and campsites.

Guests are now obligated to provide extensive personal information, including full name, nationality, passport or ID number, date of birth, gender, full address, email, phone number, and payment details.

This data is transmitted to Spanish security services as part of a royal decree aimed at bolstering national security and combating organized crime.

While intended to enhance safety, these measures have faced criticism from hospitality groups concerned about privacy implications and the administrative burden on businesses.

Entry/Exit System coherent with increased visitor surveillance

In the first half of 2025, the European Union will roll out the Entry/Exit System (EES), an automated IT platform designed to register non-EU travellers entering and exiting the Schengen Area.

This system will record personal details such as name, travel document type, biometric data, and the date and place of entry and exit.

EES aims to replace manual passport stamping, expediting border crossings and enhancing security.

Golden no more

Spain will end its Golden Visa scheme in April 2025 to address the country’s growing housing crisis.

Since 2013, the program has granted residency to non-EU nationals investing at least €500,000 in Spanish property.

Currently, investors can obtain a three-year residence permit, renewable every five years if conditions are met.

However, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the scheme’s closure, citing its impact on

housing availability in major cities where property prices have surged, making it difficult for residents to find affordable homes.

Stricter regulations on short-term rentals

In response to housing shortages and rising living costs attributed to mass tourism, several Spanish cities are enforcing stricter regulations on short-term rental properties.

For instance, Malaga has imposed a three-year ban on new holiday rentals in all of its 43 neighbourhoods and may revoke licenses for properties lacking separate amenities.

Barcelona plans to phase out 10,000 apartments licensed for short-term rentals by 2028.

These measures aim to address the housing crisis and mitigate the negative impacts of overtourism, though they may affect accommodation options for tourists.

Non-residents face 100% property tax

Spain’s government has announced plans for a 100% tax on property purchases by foreign buyers, aiming to ease the country’s growing housing crisis.

The proposed measure seeks to discourage non-EU nationals from acquiring homes in Spain, with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez emphasising that housing should primarily serve Spanish residents and migrants who contribute to the country’s economy.

However, the tax is not yet law and must pass through parliament, where Sanchez’s party lacks a majority, making approval uncertain.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be made clear what the 100% tax will mean in practice, i.e. whether it refers to property purchase tax or a 100% tax on the full sale price.

Previous legislative efforts on housing have faced challenges, raising questions about whether this proposal will be successfully implemented.

Tourist tax piles on costs to Brits

Along with the proposed property tax, tourist taxes are rising in several popular Spanish destinations by 2025, including Asturias, Galicia, Tenerife, Alicante, and Sevilla.

These taxes, usually paid when checking into accommodations, will cost visitors more.

Additionally, Mogan in Gran Canaria has introduced a €0.15 per person night charge, which will be reinvested into the town.

Mogan’s mayor, Onalia Bueno, stated that the tax is designed to ensure tourists contribute to the costs of services they use, without placing the financial burden on local residents.

Delays at car rental firms

Travelers renting a car in Spain may face longer check-in times as additional paperwork and ID verification become more common, mirroring stricter hotel check-in rules.

Customers may need to provide extra documentation, potentially leading to delays.

To ease the process, some rental companies are introducing online form submissions before arrival, allowing tourists to complete much of the paperwork in advance and reduce wait times at the counter.

Sinking cruise ship numbers

Several Spanish tourist hotspots are moving to limit cruise ship numbers due to overcrowding and environmental concerns.

In 2024, both Ibiza and Mallorca announced plans to cap cruise arrivals and increase docking fees, while Barcelona relocated its congested cruise port further south.

Other cities are considering similar measures, including higher taxes and restrictions on larger vessels.

As a result, cruise lines may adjust their routes to avoid affected Spanish ports.

Marie-Caroline Laurent, European Director of CLIA, stated that itinerary changes could be considered if passenger experiences are impacted.

Limited access to landmarks

In 2025, access to some popular Spanish attractions may be more limited due to efforts to reduce overcrowding.

Tenerife has banned tourist buses from Anaga Rural Park to protect the environment.

In Sevilla, a small entry fee will be introduced for Plaza de España, with funds used for its conservation, though residents can still enter for free.

Binibeca Vell in Menorca has restricted visitor hours, but has not imposed a total tourist ban.

These measures aim to preserve local ecosystems and historical sites while managing tourism.