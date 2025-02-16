16 Feb, 2025
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Villaricos with pool – € 135,000

Apartment with terrace for sale in Harbour Lights, Villaricos Spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom ground floor flat for sale in the sought-after urbanisation Harbour Lights, located in picturesque Villaricos. This property offers a cosy terrace directly off the living room overlooking the beautiful courtyard garden, complete with a relaxing jacuzzi. The urbanisation features a large communal pool just a minute's walk away. The complex is known for its excellent maintenance and is surrounded by lush gardens, while the facades are always freshly painted, creating an attractive appearance…. See full property details

Apartment

Villaricos, Almería

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 135,000

