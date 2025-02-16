16 Feb, 2025
16 Feb, 2025 @ 13:31
·
1 min read

RIP Alfredo: ‘Beloved’ owner of iconic San Pedro restaurant dies as tributes pour in for Marbella ‘legend’

by

THE owner of the eponymous Alfredo’s restaurant in San Pedro de Alcantara has died.

Alfredo, originally from Jimena, is a legend in Marbella after founding one of the longest-running restaurants along the Costa del Sol.

His cause of death has not been revealed. He leaves behind his wife and three children.

The Spanish restaurant is hugely popular among locals and tourists and is among the most successful in Marbella’s history.

Marbella mayor Angeles Muñoz wrote in an online tribute: “I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Alfredo, a businessman and leader of San Pedro Alcántara.

Marbella mayor Angeles Muñoz with Alfredo

“His restaurant is an emblem of our municipality, and his effort and dedication leave an indelible mark on everyone.

“This year he was to receive the title of Honorary Citizen, a recognition that I had the honour of passing on to his son and which he received with great pride.

“He takes with him the affection and recognition of Marbella. We will always remember you, Alfredo.”

Meanwhile, tributes have flooded in online from locals, with one writing: “San Pedro Alcántara is deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Alfredo, a great businessman with his emblematic Restaurant Alfredo, where he was always working, with great effort and dedication, also doing great charitable work helping people who asked him for help. Always with a smile.”

