18 Feb, 2025
18 Feb, 2025 @ 13:21
·
Spain watchdog issues warning about consuming chickpeas and other legumes without doing this

THE SPANISH watchdog has issued a warning about consuming chickpeas and other legumes without doing this one essential step. 

One of the most popular legumes in Spain, chickpeas are an essential part of many typical dishes such as cocido madrileño (Madrid style chickpea stew). 

Despite their popularity, many Spaniards don’t know this one simple step to get the most out of these protein packed morsels. 

Chickpeas contain anti-nutrients, a natural compound which can interfere with the absorption of essential nutrients such as minerals and proteins. 

While not dangerous, the Spanish Consumer Watchdog (OCU) recommends eliminating them from the legume to ensure nutrient absorption. 

Cooking, boiling, sprouting or soaking chickpeas can remove anti-nutrients such as phytic acid.

Though doctors state anti-nutrients are not a problem for those who follow a varied, healthy diet, to get the maximum benefits of the pulse, they should be removed. 

Cooking chickpeas also helps to make them more tender and easier to digest. 

However, it is worth noting that anti-nutrients have some benefits including protecting against insulin resistance and serving as an antioxidant.

So, while removing anti-nutrients is beneficial for those with a more restricted diet, if you include lots of extra protein and minerals in your diet, you need not worry.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

