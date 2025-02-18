Spain watchdog issues warning about consuming chickpeas and other legumes without doing this

THE SPANISH watchdog has issued a warning about consuming chickpeas and other legumes without doing this one essential step.

One of the most popular legumes in Spain, chickpeas are an essential part of many typical dishes such as cocido madrileño (Madrid style chickpea stew).

Despite their popularity, many Spaniards don’t know this one simple step to get the most out of these protein packed morsels.

Chickpeas contain anti-nutrients, a natural compound which can interfere with the absorption of essential nutrients such as minerals and proteins.

While not dangerous, the Spanish Consumer Watchdog (OCU) recommends eliminating them from the legume to ensure nutrient absorption.

Cooking, boiling, sprouting or soaking chickpeas can remove anti-nutrients such as phytic acid.

Though doctors state anti-nutrients are not a problem for those who follow a varied, healthy diet, to get the maximum benefits of the pulse, they should be removed.

Cooking chickpeas also helps to make them more tender and easier to digest.

However, it is worth noting that anti-nutrients have some benefits including protecting against insulin resistance and serving as an antioxidant.

So, while removing anti-nutrients is beneficial for those with a more restricted diet, if you include lots of extra protein and minerals in your diet, you need not worry.