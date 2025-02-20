20 Feb, 2025
2 bedroom Flat for sale in Lloret de Mar with pool garage – € 286,000

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Lloret de Mar with pool garage - € 286

A magnificent apartment for sale on the Costa Brava, in the city of Lloret de Mar. Located in the quiet area of Fenals, this apartment is ideal both for living all year round and for investment. The property has a total area of 104 square meters and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom, which provides greater comfort and privacy. The apartment is in good condition and is part of a highly sought-after residential complex, recognized for its quality and privileged location. One of the great attractions of the property is its large balcony, perfect… See full property details

Flat

Lloret de Mar, Girona

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 286,000

