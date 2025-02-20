20 Feb, 2025
20 Feb, 2025 @ 12:49
·
1 min read

BREAKING: Tivoli World WILL reopen its doors on the Costa del Sol

by
tivoli world e
Tivoli World has been open in Benalmadena since 1972

THE long-awaited return of Tivoli World has been confirmed after years of delays.

The theme park in Benalmadena, on the Costa del Sol, will open its doors again, it emerged today.

The local government is set to sign an agreement with the Tremon real estate group tomorrow to guarantee the popular site’s return.

Tremon has been awarded a contract to reopen Tivoli as an ‘amusement park’ and ‘tourist and commercial complex’.

The contract will be signed at 12pm on Friday following years of negotiations, which began back in 2023.

Tivoli World has been closed since September 2020 after becoming one of the first financial victims of the Covid pandemic.

The theme park will see many of its rides ‘renovated’ and repaired following years of deterioration, the town hall said.

After the agreement between Benalmadena City Council and Tremon is signed, the next phase will be the approval of planning permission.

Laurence Dollimore

