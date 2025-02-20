US Embassy in Spain to break ties with companies that have ‘diversity and inclusion’ policies as part of Trump executive order

THE US Embassy in Spain is insisting that its Spanish suppliers which operate in America and have ‘diversity and inclusion policies that violate American laws’ will be dropped within days.

The imposition of such conditions follows executive orders signed by President Donald Trump to stop such policies.

In Spain, the law imposes equality and LGBTI plans on companies that have a workforce of more than 50 people- clashing directly with the Trump administration’s demands.

GUARDIA CIVIL OFFICERS OUTSIDE EMBASSY

Affected suppliers who have operations in the US have been given five days to state they are in line with the new rules or the embassy will ‘suspend payments’.

The move affects all countries that have US embassies and consulates but the requirement only applies to Spanish companies operating in America or are subject to US law.

That means a Spanish business that provides services to the US Embassy in Madrid but only trades in Spain is not subject to the ‘diversity and inclusion’ ruling.

The embassy in Madrid has made no comment but potentially affected companies who have received such a request are trying to work out how the new demand can be balanced up with EU regulations.