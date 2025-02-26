26 Feb, 2025
26 Feb, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Santiago de la Ribera – € 169,000

by
Excellent duplex in Santiago de la Ribera, only 200 metres from the beach. If you are looking for a home by the sea, in a quiet area and with all amenities, this fantastic duplex in Santiago de la Ribera is perfect for you. Located just 200 metres from Los Castillicos beach, one of the most valued beaches in the area, this home will allow you to enjoy the Mar Menor all year round. With an excellent orientation, this property stands out for its luminosity and functional distribution, ideal for both a regular home and a holiday home. On the ground floor, as you enter, you are greeted by a large… See full property details

Terraced Villa

Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 169,000

Tags:

