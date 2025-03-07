Spain’s conservatives spark international row over spoof reality show ‘Corruption Island’ that’s ‘set in the Dominican Republic’

A COMPLAINT from the Domincan Republic has forced Spain’s main opposition political party to remove a social media video featuring an AI-generated image of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in beachwear and ripped abs.

The conservative Partido Popular(PP) posted a video spoofing a Spanish TV programme called ‘Temptation Island’ which features tests given couples in two villas in the Dominican Republic.

With the use of AI, the PP created an alternative opening sequence to a programme they called ‘Corruption Island’.

IMAGE THAT ANGERED DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Images of the island’s beaches appeared along with the genuine contestants, but with the faces Pedro Sanchez; his wife, Begoña Gomez; that of former minister Jose Luis Abalos; his ex-partner Jessica R.; his former advisor Koldo García and Minister Angel Víctor Torres.

The problem was that a map of the Dominican Republic was seen next to the country’s flag with the wording: ‘Corruption Island’.

That link to corruption riled the country’s Foreign Ministry with the video going viral on social media.

It published a statement: “The Dominican Government expresses its most forceful rejection of the malicious and incomprehensible attack on the Dominican Republic in a video broadcast on a digital platform identified as belonging to the Partido Popular.”

“The instrumentalisation of the country’s image, distorting its patriotic symbols, and even worse, for internal affairs of Spanish politics, is unacceptable,” it continued.

“The Dominican Government has been internationally recognised for its remarkable progress in strengthening the rule of law and transparency. We regret this gratuitous insult that does not reflect the historical relationship of fraternity between the two nations,” the statement concluded.

‘CORRUPTION ISLAND’ CONTESTANTS

The Partido Popular withdrew the video posting on Thursday evening and made its own statement.

“This morning a video was published on social networks denouncing the corruption of Pedro Sanchez’s government.”

“At no time has there been an attempt to damage the image of the Dominican Republic, a country with a long tradition of friendship and closeness to Spain,” the PP stated.

Pedro Sanchez claimed not to have seen the spoof video but commented:

“I feel a lot of shame and on behalf of Spain and am deeply sorry as the Dominican Republic is an extraordinary country, a friend, with which we have cultural and historical ties… and that Spain appreciates.”

“I apologise to the Dominican Republic and to the Dominicans. Those who have published it will have to give answers,” he concluded.