‘Spain helped us heal’: US expat on moving to Valencia after family tragedy – as she warns ‘nightmare’ process is ‘not easy’

MARIA Robertson-Justiniano was living a ‘fairytale’ life with her husband and son in Chicago when tragedy struck.

In 2018, her husband Alex died unexpectedly, shattering her world and setting her on a new path – one that would eventually lead her to Spain.

Unable to imagine staying in the US, Maria decided to start over.

In 2022, four years after Alex’s death, she and her 14-year-old son, Lucas, left everything behind and moved to Valencia, the Spanish city her mother was born in.

Speaking to CNN Travel, Maria says: “Valencia has helped us heal.”

Maria, Lucas, and Alex (right) led the perfect family life before tragedy struck (credit: gofundme.com)

While she had spent time there before and even lived in the city briefly in her 20s, she had never considered making it her permanent home – until life forced her to rethink everything.

Starting over was not easy. Maria sold her house, furniture, and quit her job to begin the immigration process.

What followed was a difficult journey filled with bureaucratic roadblocks.

She admits that the relocation journey wasn’t easy in any way, noting the many ‘obstacles’ that lay before her, but she was able to see light at the end of the tunnel.

Maria warns that many romanticise the idea of moving to Spain, and people tend to believe everything is sunny and easy.

The reality, she says, is quite different. Her first attempt to buy a home in Valencia fell through, and she was unable to secure a golden visa.

Luckily, she had started the process of obtaining Spanish citizenship while still in the US – a process she calls a ‘nightmare,’ despite being fluent in Spanish.

But once she and Lucas finally arrived, it felt like reaching ‘the promised land.’

Three years on, Maria says the move has given her a sense of peace.

She believes that she is now a calmer person as Valencia has allowed her to step away from the constant state of stress she had been living in.

She also believes her son is safer in Spain. “I don’t worry about him going to school,” she says, noting that the lack of widespread gun ownership was a big incentive to leave the US.

While she acknowledges that crime can happen anywhere – their home in Valencia was burgled – she feels more at ease.

“Here, I can go for a run at 10pm in the summer and not feel unsafe.”

While Maria and Lucas have embraced their new life, she warns that Valencia is changing.

The cost of living is rising, and she has seen an influx of American expats.

Twenty years ago, Maria rarely heard an American accent, but there is now a huge community in the city.

Determined to help others navigate the complex process of moving, Maria has launched a relocation business, Valencia Vibes Relocation, aimed at making the transition easier for those hoping to settle in Spain.

Her main advice for others considering a move is to ‘be prepared,’ particularly with regards to finances.

Despite the challenges, Maria says she has no regrets, claiming that it was the ‘best decision’ she has ever made.