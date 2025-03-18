18 Mar, 2025
18 Mar, 2025 @ 13:02
Ibiza breaks real estate record as two properties sell for over €50million each

SANT JOAN DE LABRITJA. IBIZA

PROPERTY sales and prices are continuing to surge in the Balearic Islands with two homes sold on Ibiza last year for record amounts of €50 million each.

The Balearics government said both sales were in the municipality of Sant Joan de Labritja.

The average price of real estate transactions across the islands in 2024 was €360,000 but there was an upturn in sales at premium prices.

There were more than a hundred transactions exceeding values of €6 million.

Overall, more than €5 billion of business was carried out, covering 13,847 sales.

In Mallorca’s Palma, 21 luxury home deals averaged out at €18.4 million per property.

The most up-market sales on the island were in Calvia, with 30 homes averaging out at €9.8 million each.

Andratx had 12 luxury sales above the €6 million mark, coming in with an average of €10.4 million per deal.

Notary statistics from last year showed that property prices rose faster in the Balearic Islands than in any other region of Spain.

Alex Trelinski

