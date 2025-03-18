Ibiza breaks real estate record as two properties sell for over €50million each

PROPERTY sales and prices are continuing to surge in the Balearic Islands with two homes sold on Ibiza last year for record amounts of €50 million each.

The Balearics government said both sales were in the municipality of Sant Joan de Labritja.

The average price of real estate transactions across the islands in 2024 was €360,000 but there was an upturn in sales at premium prices.

SANT JOAN STREET(Sant Joan Aytm image)

There were more than a hundred transactions exceeding values of €6 million.

Overall, more than €5 billion of business was carried out, covering 13,847 sales.

In Mallorca’s Palma, 21 luxury home deals averaged out at €18.4 million per property.

The most up-market sales on the island were in Calvia, with 30 homes averaging out at €9.8 million each.

Andratx had 12 luxury sales above the €6 million mark, coming in with an average of €10.4 million per deal.

Notary statistics from last year showed that property prices rose faster in the Balearic Islands than in any other region of Spain.