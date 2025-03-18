18 Mar, 2025
18 Mar, 2025 @ 12:10
New yellow alert warning issued for heavy rain in eastern Spain

by
A YELLOW alert for heavy rain has been activated in parts of the Valencia region, as well as adjoining Murcia.

The warning from the State Meteorological Agency(Aemet) is in place until 6pm.

It is expected that accumulated rainfall could reach 20 litres per m2 in an hour as a result of Storm Laurence.

The state forecaster also warns that rain may be accompanied by strong winds.

The bad weather comes from Storm Laurence and the biggest rain intensity is expected in the afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, areas including Pego, Castalla or Agres have exceeded 14 litres per m2 of rain, according to figures from the Valencian Association of Meteorology (Avamet).

A succession of storms- Jana, Konrad, and Laurence- have passed through eastern Spain in just a few days, and a fourth bringing more rain is expected from Thursday.

The good news is that Wednesday’s Bank Holiday celebrating San Jose and Fathers’ Day in the Valencian Community and Murcia will be largely dry.

There’s no indication so far from Aemet as to how intense the rain will be from Thursday.

