21 Mar, 2025
Homeless man dies at Madrid airport: 60-year-old was one of 500 people sleeping rough inside the travel hub 

Terminal 4 of the Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport seen empty and deserted. It is one of the most important airports in Europe and has noticed a considerable decrease in travelers due to the Coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Adri? Ba?de / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) *** Local Caption *** 31128433

A HOMELESS man who was sleeping in Madrid airport has passed away in the travel hub- the 60-year-old was one of 500 sleeping using the airport for shelter. 

Madrid police have confirmed they found the body of a homeless man in Terminal 4 of the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport yesterday. 

The 60-year-old was one of 500 people sleeping in the airport when he was found in Terminal 4 yesterday at 8am. 

He is believed to have passed from cardiac arrest between 4-5am in the morning next to the bathrooms. 

Police were alerted by some friends of the victim, who called medical staff.

However, there was nothing they could do to save the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

There were no signs of violence and it is reported the man was feeling ill before he passed away. 

His body was taken to the Valdebebas Legal Medicine Institute for autopsy.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

