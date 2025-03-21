Homeless man dies at Madrid airport: 60-year-old was one of 500 people sleeping rough inside the travel hub 

A HOMELESS man who was sleeping in Madrid airport has passed away in the travel hub- the 60-year-old was one of 500 sleeping using the airport for shelter.

Madrid police have confirmed they found the body of a homeless man in Terminal 4 of the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport yesterday.

The 60-year-old was one of 500 people sleeping in the airport when he was found in Terminal 4 yesterday at 8am.

He is believed to have passed from cardiac arrest between 4-5am in the morning next to the bathrooms.

Police were alerted by some friends of the victim, who called medical staff.

However, there was nothing they could do to save the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no signs of violence and it is reported the man was feeling ill before he passed away.

His body was taken to the Valdebebas Legal Medicine Institute for autopsy.