Spain is affected by flight chaos after Heathrow Airport is forced to close for 24 hours

54 FLIGHTS to and from Spain to London Heathrow airport have been cancelled on Friday after a electrical substation fire put the facility out of action.

The world’s fifth-busiest airport will be closed all of the day with thousands of flights scrapped.

1,351 take-offs and landings were scheduled for Friday.

“Heathrow is experiencing a major power outage. To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23:59 GMT on March 21,” the airport operator said in a statement.

It has asked passengers not to go to the airport and for people to contact their respective airlines to manage the routes.

The statement also warned that it was highly possible that service disruption will continue for a number of days.

STRANDED PASSENGERS AT HEATHROW TERMINAL 5(Cordon Press image)

Spain’s airport owner Aena confirmed that 54 connections with the country have been impacted.

They are 29 with Madrid, 19 with Barcelona, and two each in Malaga, Tenerife South and Valencia.

The London fire brigade said 70 members of the force were sent in 10 trucks to deal with the flames at the sub-station in North Hyde.

Around 16,000 homes were also affected.