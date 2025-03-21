Watch: Local fury in Malaga after ‘drunk guiris’ are seen ‘uprooting and carrying a tree’ through historic centre 

THREE young men have been blasted online after they were filmed carrying a tree through Malaga’s city centre.

The trio, branded ‘drunk guiris’ by spectators, were filmed late at night as one of them hoisted the tree onto his shoulder, while his two friends walked beside him.

They were walking along the Tribuna de los Pobres, on the outskirts of the historic centre, and heading towards Puente de La Aurora.

One witness claimed they heard them speaking French, however their true nationalities are not known.

Just before the bridge, the men put the tree down on the floor as a police car approached.

“The police didn’t do anything,” wrote the Instagram page Malagasequeja, responsible for posting the footage yesterday.

The youngsters’ late night antics were attacked by Podemos Malaga spokesperson Nico Sguiglia on X.

“After the destruction of the San Juan de Dios cross, the new trend among drunken tourists has arrived: uprooting trees and taking them to their tourist apartment,” said Sguiglia.

Users online expressed similar anger. One wrote: “This is what we have had lately in the centre. What they don’t dare to do back home, they do when they come to Malaga.”

While locals attacked the three young men, they also expressed rage towards authorities over a lack of action.

“Nothing happens here with Sanchez’s government,” expressed a user, while another claimed ‘the police only fine Spanish people’.