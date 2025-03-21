2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Fuengirola – € 350,000

In the heart of Fuengirola, the city on the Costa del Sol known for its wide beaches. The Centro building will house Commercial Premises, Offices and single-family homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms. Just two steps from services, transport, a wide range of leisure activities and a 3-minute walk from the beach. A unique opportunity to acquire a new home in the downtown area due to its magnificent location. The qualities and finishes are top-notch with prestigious brands such as Cortizo and Cerámicas Pamesa. The homes are delivered ready to move into with equipped kitchens and bathrooms. Less than… See full property details

Apartment

Fuengirola, Málaga

2 beds 2 baths

€ 350,000