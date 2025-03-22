Vibrator sculpture sparks conversation at Valencia’s fallas festival

A VIBRATOR shaped sculpture championing ‘female empowerment’ was spotted at Valencia’s fallas festivities.
The ‘satisfyer’ sex toy is seen coming out of a UFO with a nearby sign reading ‘CAUTION: abduction area’.
Dubbed the ‘saisfalla’, it was exhibited in Calle de Turia before being burnt in the crema festivities.
While it seemed a funny aside to many, the sculpture was actually part of the ‘Stellar Revolution’ falla recognising the ‘astronomic’ future of women and girls.
It showed a girl holding an astronaut’s helmet, looking up at a lipstick rocket and was designed by Raul Martinez, el Estudio Chuky, and Marina Salazar (No Queda Tinte).
According to Salazar, it symbolises ‘empowerment and breaking the glass ceiling’.
The central nave shows a wide range of female scientists, from mothers to people of colour, showing hope for a diverse future.
It is surrounded by tongue and cheek references to women in science, such as a breast shaped planet, references to a ‘girl invasion’ and a robot wearing high heels.
A sign underneath the rocket read ‘international equality station’.
The sculpture was created by the Falla Dr Sanchis Bergon Turia group.