Vibrator sculpture sparks conversation at Valencia’s fallas festival

A VIBRATOR shaped sculpture championing ‘female empowerment’ was spotted at Valencia’s fallas festivities.

The ‘satisfyer’ sex toy is seen coming out of a UFO with a nearby sign reading ‘CAUTION: abduction area’.

Dubbed the ‘saisfalla’, it was exhibited in Calle de Turia before being burnt in the crema festivities.

While it seemed a funny aside to many, the sculpture was actually part of the ‘Stellar Revolution’ falla recognising the ‘astronomic’ future of women and girls.

PHOTO: @noquedatinte/Instagram

It showed a girl holding an astronaut’s helmet, looking up at a lipstick rocket and was designed by Raul Martinez, el Estudio Chuky, and Marina Salazar (No Queda Tinte).

PHOTO: @Bergones/Instagram

According to Salazar, it symbolises ‘empowerment and breaking the glass ceiling’.

The central nave shows a wide range of female scientists, from mothers to people of colour, showing hope for a diverse future.

PHOTO: @noquedatinte/Instagram

It is surrounded by tongue and cheek references to women in science, such as a breast shaped planet, references to a ‘girl invasion’ and a robot wearing high heels.

A sign underneath the rocket read ‘international equality station’.

PHOTO: @Bergones/Instagram

The sculpture was created by the Falla Dr Sanchis Bergon Turia group.